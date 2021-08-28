Cancel
Harrison County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Harrison by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-30 13:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Harrison The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Jourdan River Near Kiln/Bay St. Louis affecting Hancock County. Biloxi River Near Lyman affecting Harrison County. Tchoutacabouffa River Above D`Iberville affecting Harrison County. For the Jourdan River...including Kiln/Bay St. Louis...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Biloxi River...including Wortham, Lyman...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Tchoutacabouffa River...including D`Iberville...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Tchoutacabouffa River Above D`Iberville. * From Monday afternoon to Tuesday evening. * At 8:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 2.6 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...A combination of surge and rain form Hurricane Ida will cause the river to rise above flood stage Monday afternoon to 11.0 feet early Tuesday morning. This forecast may change based on the track of Ida. Continue to monitor these forecasts for updates. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Recreational camps will be inaccessible. Property along Lamey Bridge Road will be inundated. The water level will be at the under carriage of the bridge. Strong currents will flow across the bridge approaches.

alerts.weather.gov

