Adams County, IN

Flood Advisory issued for Adams, Jay by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 20:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Jay FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL JAY AND SOUTHEASTERN ADAMS COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. An isolated shower is possible through the remainder of the evening, but additional rainfall amounts are expected to be less than one quarter of an inch. No reports of flooding have been received, but some ponding of water on roadways is a possibility this evening due to the earlier heavy rainfall.The flood advisory will be allowed to expire at 845 PM EDT.

