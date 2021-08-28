Gas Turbines Market Size, Share 2021 : What is Gas Turbines Market?

The report “Global Gas Engine Market, By Fuel Type (Natural Gas and Other Fuel Types), By End-user Industry (Utilities, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Transportation, and Other End-user Industries), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030″. Rising demand for clean and reliable electricity on account of growing industrialization and urbanization is the major factor expected to drive the growth of the global gas engine market over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing urbanization has led to a growing demand for a reliable source of power, which in turns boost the growth of the global market shortly. With the growing concerns of the environment such as air pollution, both developing and developed economies are permitting the utilization of gas over different hydrocarbons. For example, unrefined coal and petroleum, as a main source of power. The advancement in gas-based power generation is projected to support the growth of the global market. In 2017, a team of engineers in Massachusetts Institute of Technology launched a gas-fired drone, Jungle Hawk Owl, which can stay in the air for up to five days on a single tank of gas. The team was working on building the drones that can run on eco-friendly fuel and can stay in the air for a longer period. Rising technology has led to innovations in gas engines which in turn has increased the capacities of gas engines, leading to a huge preference for use of such engines in large power generation plants, thus propelling the growth of the global gas engines market.