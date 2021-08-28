Cancel
Colorado State

Colorado Bureau of Investigation hosts virtual annual Missing in Colorado event

By Dani Birzer
FOX21News.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKEWOOD, Colo.– The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is hosting its annual Missing in Colorado event on Saturday, Aug. 28. Families of those missing for more than one year in the state are asked to visit the CBI website, call to speak with an advocate, access resources available to them and join the virtual event. A team of CBI victim advocates will be answering a dedicated phone line (303-239-4242) from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. during the event.

www.fox21news.com

Colorado State
Lakewood, CO
Colorado Government
