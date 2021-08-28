Colorado Bureau of Investigation hosts virtual annual Missing in Colorado event

LAKEWOOD, Colo.– The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is hosting its annual Missing in Colorado event on Saturday, Aug. 28. Families of those missing for more than one year in the state are asked to visit the CBI website, call to speak with an advocate, access resources available to them and join the virtual event. A team of CBI victim advocates will be answering a dedicated phone line (303-239-4242) from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. during the event.