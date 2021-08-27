More than $2.5 million in Walmart gift cards doled out in state vaccination program

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will issue a one-time payment of $400 to recipients of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program who were active in the WV WORKS program through the month of December 2021 and are eligible to continue participation in January 2022. This payment will be credited to the recipient’s EBT card or through direct deposit depending on which option was selected by the recipient. Payments will occur around December 28, 2021. DHHR received the TANF Emergency Assistance funds as part of the COVID-19 pandemic response. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) provides a wide range of necessary and life-saving services to many West Virginia residents. DHHR is comprised of the Bureau for Behavioral Health; Bureau for Child Support Enforcement; Bureau for Family Assistance; Bureau for Medical Services; Bureau for Public Health; Bureau for Social Services; Office of Inspector General; and West Virginia Children’s Health Insurance Program (WV CHIP). For more information, visit dhhr.wv.gov or call the DHHR at 304-558-0684. The post DHHR To Issue Payment To TANF Recipients appeared first on The Hinton News.

