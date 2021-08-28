YouTube’s Search Bar Glitches Sometimes — Here’s How to Fix It (Temporarily)

It's difficult to understand why technology doesn't work the exact way it's supposed to every time you engage with it. Barring any personal user error, like digging into your operating system's terminal code and messing everything up, or spilling coffee or cottage cheese or both on your device, there really isn't any reason for tech to just wig out out of nowhere. Which is probably what a lot of YouTube users were muttering to themselves recently after asking: "Why does my search bar not work?!"