Micha Benoliel has been an entrepreneur for almost 20 years in the space of telecommunications and wireless. Nodle leverages smartphones and other base stations supporting Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) like Cisco Meraki routers. The network was thus born to build the networking and blockchain stack that we believe will lead to free connectivity. Despite security and privacy issues, the Internet of Things is here to stay and will continue to shape our perceptions of the world. To realize this new technology, ToE and IoT concepts are great concepts to realize.