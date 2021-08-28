US Forecast

Cancel
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;89;62;72;62;Cooler;SSE;6;75%;38%;4. Albuquerque, NM;88;65;90;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;6;40%;65%;9. Anchorage, AK;55;41;58;44;Partly sunny;SSW;7;52%;11%;3. Asheville, NC;84;63;87;61;Partly sunny;ESE;4;67%;28%;8. Atlanta, GA;88;71;88;71;Partly sunny, humid;SE;6;68%;32%;9. Atlantic City, NJ;89;75;79;74;Heavy p.m. t-storms;E;9;89%;83%;3. Austin, TX;88;73;91;74;A t-storm around;ESE;3;64%;55%;6. Baltimore,...

Hurricane Ida victim remembered for her big heart

LAFITTE, La. (AP) — Emily Boffone used to refer to herself as “Heinz 57” for the way her mixed ethnic heritage, including Indian and Filipino ancestry, reminded her of the brand's advertised “57 varieties” of products. She was also an amazing cook. But Nora Indovina mostly remembers her mother for the big heart that led her to work tirelessly in support of every charity around.
Kansas 17, South Dakota 14

SDAK_Theis 25 run (Lorber kick), 5:13. KU_L.Arnold 16 pass from Bean (Borcila kick), 1:10. RUSHING_South Dakota, Theis 18-96, Lawrence 11-59, Camp 9-7, Lewis 2-5, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Kansas, Bean 15-54, Gardner 19-21, Locklin 5-8, Neal 1-1, (Team) 1-(minus 2). PASSING_South Dakota, Camp 10-22-0-98. Kansas, Bean 17-26-0-163. RECEIVING_South Dakota, Case 2-37,...
Midland cops named Michigan police of the year

These Midland police officers were honored locally for their brave acts last year. Now, the two officers were awarded for their recent work. Officers Chuck Brown and Tyler Hollingsworth were named Police Officers of the Year by the Police Officers Association of Michigan at the association’s convention which took place on Sept. 2 in Grand Rapids.
Midland Neighboring Movement: Jeff Rekeweg

This installment features Jeff Rekeweg, an advancement officer at Northwood University, who was interviewed by Luke Drumright. Originally hailing from Indiana, Rekeweg has now lived in Midland for nearly 12 years. He found that the change was an easy one to make. When asked what he likes about living in Midland, Rekeweg didn’t need any time to think about an answer.
Hawaii 49, Portland State 35

HAW_Mardner 23 pass from Cordeiro (Shipley kick), 10:36. HAW_C.Turner 34 run (Shipley kick), 6:26. HAW_Smart 20 pass from Cordeiro (Shipley kick), 5:41. HAW_Parson 17 run (Shipley kick), :22. Second Quarter. PRST_Talalemotu 38 pass from Alexander (C.Williams kick), 14:54. HAW_Cephus 4 pass from Cordeiro (Shipley kick), :20. Third Quarter. PRST_M.Walker 1...

