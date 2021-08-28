Liverpool vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch

On another busy Sunday slate of Premier League action, one of the oldest rivalries in English football gets set to resume once again in London, as Arsenal hosts Chelsea. The Gunners are trying to put behind an embarrassing loss in their season opener against Brentford. While Arsenal is not being looked upon as a favorite this year, a loss to the team playing in their first Premier League game EVER? The 2-0 loss last Friday certainly epitomized what Friday the 13th is all about. Now, they have to bounce back against a Chelsea team many believe is going to hang around the top of the standings this season.