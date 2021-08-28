Cancel
Westbury, NY

Westbury cemetery etches 100 names onto 9/11 memorial monument

By News 12 Staff
 8 days ago

A memorial in Westbury that pays tribute to those lost in the 9/11 attacks is expanding.

The Cemetery of the Holy Rood is etching an additional 100 names onto its memorial monument.

Some of the names are of people who were killed in the attacks. The other names are of people who died from 9/11-related illnesses.

Officials say a large mass will be held at the site this year, marking the 20th anniversary.

"This wall with the pieta in front, it's a very sacred place where you can sit and contemplate, contemplate your loved one and the concept of hope which is so important to our catholic faith," says John F. Kennedy, the CFO of Catholic Cemeteries of Long Island.

The memorial now holds the names of more than 500 Long Islanders killed on 9/11.

