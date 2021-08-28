Cancel
New York City, NY

Sudden thunderstorm leaves fallen, damaged trees on East New York street

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 7 days ago

A sudden heavy thunderstorm in East New York caused considerable damage, including downed trees on Barbey Street.

Following the storm, FDNY proceeded to block off the area but no progress has been made to clean up the downed wires and debris blocking the road.

Neighbors in the area say they are frustrated, as the downed trees have been there, creating an obstacle course for cars for hours.

Community members say they are concerned because there are many elderly and those with disabilities who live on the street.

Some members of the community say they have called multiple times for something to be done about another tree that was damaged prior to Friday’s storm but have not received a definitive answer or solution.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
