Sudden thunderstorm leaves fallen, damaged trees on East New York street

A sudden heavy thunderstorm in East New York caused considerable damage, including downed trees on Barbey Street.

Following the storm, FDNY proceeded to block off the area but no progress has been made to clean up the downed wires and debris blocking the road.

Neighbors in the area say they are frustrated, as the downed trees have been there, creating an obstacle course for cars for hours.

Community members say they are concerned because there are many elderly and those with disabilities who live on the street.

Some members of the community say they have called multiple times for something to be done about another tree that was damaged prior to Friday’s storm but have not received a definitive answer or solution.