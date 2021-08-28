Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

New Comic-Con Museum Being Built In San Diego

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's getting less and less likely that the USA is going to let me into the country for San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition this November/December. But I live in hope. And now, San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC), the non-profit organization that produces the annual popular arts and culture celebration Comic-Con, has announced the start of construction on the new Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park with the opening and daily operations set to begin on the 26th of November 26. The event will coincide with Comic-Con Special Edition, a reduced-sized fall version of the Comic-Con convention held each summer in San Diego. The Comic-Con Museum intends to allow fans and the public to see exciting and fun exhibits, art, and images connected to comics and related popular art while intending to serve as a meeting place for the community of fans and lovers of popular art in all its unique forms.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Gloria
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Museum Of Art#San Diego Comic Con#Sdcc#The Comic Con Museum#The Cox Innovation Lab#Cox Communications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group’s suits

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A judge has temporarily shielded some Texas abortion clinics from being sued by the state’s largest anti-abortion group under a new law banning most abortions. The temporary restraining order issued Friday by District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to the Planned Parenthood request...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Brazil tells 4 EPL players for Argentina to quarantine now

Four of Argentina’s players from the English Premier League were ordered to quarantine by Brazil’s health agency ahead of the World Cup qualifier between the South American rivals later Sunday. The four players were still seen getting on the Argentina team bus ahead of the game. Brazil’s health agency had...
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...

Comments / 0

Community Policy