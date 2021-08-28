NY schools: Students and staff will be required to wear masks, health department says
All students, staff and faculty must wear masks while in school buildings in New York state, the state’s health department announced Friday. A spokesperson for the New York State Department of Health released the following statement late Friday: “The Department has filed an emergency regulation requiring all students, faculty and staff of all public and private schools (P-12) in New York State to wear masks inside school buildings. Public and private schools/districts across the State have been notified by the Department.”www.wavy.com
