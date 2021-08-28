Cancel
New York City, NY

NY schools: Students and staff will be required to wear masks, health department says

By Ashley Soley-Cerro
WAVY News 10
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll students, staff and faculty must wear masks while in school buildings in New York state, the state’s health department announced Friday. A spokesperson for the New York State Department of Health released the following statement late Friday: “The Department has filed an emergency regulation requiring all students, faculty and staff of all public and private schools (P-12) in New York State to wear masks inside school buildings. Public and private schools/districts across the State have been notified by the Department.”

www.wavy.com

