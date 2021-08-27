14 portable morgues on way to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Fourteen portable refrigerated morgues are headed to Central Florida to help beleaguered hospitals store dead bodies, officials said Friday. “The number of deaths right now is unprecedented,” said Lynne Drawdy, executive director of the Central Florida Disaster Medical Coalition, who ordered the units for health systems in the area. “What we’re hearing from the hospitals is that the death count right now is higher than it ever has been.”www.nny360.com
Comments / 1