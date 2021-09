TEXAS — A rewrite of Texas election laws is headed to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk after both the House and Senate signed off on the sweeping measure Tuesday. Senate bill one puts new limits on how and when Texans can cast their ballots, like banning drive-thru and 24-hour voting. It would also make it a crime for election judges to obstruct partisan poll watchers and adds new requirements for voting by mail, but includes a correction process. Republicans say the changes are needed to put more safeguards in place for voting, while Democrats say the new rules will disproportionately affect voters of color.