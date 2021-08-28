Tribe sues to end sports betting

One of the state’s Native American tribes is suing to bring a halt to off-reservation wagering on sports just weeks before it is scheduled to begin. The lawsuit, filed in Maricopa County Superior Court by the Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe, contends that state lawmakers have no right to permit sports franchises to start taking wagers on professional and collegiate games. Attorney Luis Ochoa said that’s because Arizonans went to the polls in 2002 and voted to confine certain kinds of gaming to reservations.