Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid: Delta doubles hospital risk vs Alpha variant

By Marlowe HOOD, ISHARA S. KODIKARA
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39v3Gz_0bfIpkya00
Multiple studies have shown that full vaccination prevents infection with symptoms and hospitalisation, for both Alpha and Delta variants /AFP/File

The Delta variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 doubles the risk of hospitalisation compared to the Alpha variant it has supplanted as the dominant strain worldwide, researchers reported Saturday in The Lancet.

Only 1.8 percent of the more than 43,000 Covid cases assessed in comparing the two variants were in patients who had been fully vaccinated.

Three-quarters were completely unvaccinated, and 24 percent had only received one jab of a two-dose vaccine.

"The results from this study therefore primarily tell us about the risk of hospital admission for those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated," said co-lead author Anne Presanis, a Senior Statistician at the University of Cambridge's MRC Biostatistics Unit.

Researchers analysed healthcare data from 43,338 COVID-19 cases in England from March 29 to May 23 of this year, including vaccination status, emergency care, hospital admission and other patient information.

All virus samples underwent whole genome sequencing, the surest way to confirm which variant had caused the infection.

Just under 80 percent of the cases were identified as the Alpha variant, and the rest were Delta.

Around one in 50 patients were admitted to hospital within 14 days of their first positive COVID-19 test.

After accounting for factors that are known to affect susceptibility to severe illness -- including age, ethnicity, and vaccination status -- the researchers found the risk of being admitted to hospital was more than doubled with the Delta variant.

- 'Excellent protection' -

Since these samples were taken, Delta has surged and now accounts for over 98 percent of new Covid-19 cases in Britain, the authors said.

Multiple studies have shown that full vaccination prevents infection with symptoms and hospitalisation, for both Alpha and Delta variants.

"We already know that vaccination offers excellent protection against Delta," said Gavin Dabrera, another lead author and a consultant epidemiologist at the National Infection Service, Public Health England.

"It is vital that those who have not received two doses of vaccine do so as soon as possible."

An earlier study from Scotland also reported a doubling in hospitalisation risk with Delta over Alpha, suggesting that Delta causes more severe disease.

The Delta variant was first reported in India in December 2020 and early studies found it to be up to 50 percent more transmissible than the Alpha variant, which was first identified in England in September last year.

Nearly 4.5 million deaths worldwide have been attributed to Covid-19, though the final tally is likely to be higher once "excess deaths" are calculated over the pandemic period.

In some countries -- and some states in the United States -- hospitalisation and death rates are the highest they have been since the first cases reported at the beginning of 2020.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Alpha#Afp File#Lancet#Mrc Biostatistics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

You're 60 Percent Less Likely to Get Sick From the Delta Variant If You Do This

As the Delta variant dominates countries across the globe, we're learning more and more about how this iteration of COVID is unlike any we've seen before. According to recent research, Delta is not only nearly twice as contagious as previous variants, but it may also cause more severe illness in those infected. Thankfully, there are ways to protect yourself from this highly infectious and now dominant variant—including one method based on new research that's been found to be up to 60 percent effective.
Public HealthSHAPE

What Is the Mu Variant of COVID-19?

These days, it seems as if you can't scan the news without seeing a COVID-19-related headline. And while the highly contagious Delta variant is still very much on everyone's radar, it seems there's another variant that global health experts are monitoring. (Related: What Is the C.1.2 COVID-19 Variant?) The B.1.621...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Most Common Symptoms of the Delta Variant

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is now the predominant strain circulating in the U.S., responsible for up to 94% of current cases. Not only is Delta much more infectious than previous variants, it may be causing symptoms that are different than those previously associated with COVID-19. Researchers are studying this possibility and haven't released official findings, but one crowd-sourced study points up some significant differences. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthPosted by
Health

Is There a Test for the Delta Variant? Here's What Experts Say

With the Delta variant making up the majority of COVID infections, people are wondering. For a little while in early summer, it looked like we were finally beating the COVID-19 pandemic. And then the Delta variant showed up. The highly transmissible variant has quickly become not only the dominant variant...
KidsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Coronavirus: What are the symptoms of the delta variant in children?

The rise of the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has parents and school officials on edge as thousands of children head back to the classroom for the school year. While the coronavirus, which caused the pandemic in March 2020, spread around the world quickly, hitting mainly adults, the delta variant seems to be hitting younger people, 50 million of whom in the United States are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Public HealthABC7 Chicago

Lambda and delta plus: What to know about other COVID variants detected in US

The delta variant is fueling the COVID-19 surge in the United States, but experts warn that a more dangerous variant could emerge if more Americans don't get vaccinated. Delta is the most recent of four coronavirus mutations added to the World Health Organization's and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "variants of concern" lists.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Rabbi Pinto Received 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, Hospitalized with Coronavirus Anyway

Rabbi David Hanania Pinto, head of the ‘Orot Chaim & Moshe’ Institutions, has been hospitalized in “not good” condition at Assuta Medical Center’s Coronavirus Unit, according to a report published Wednesday by the B’Hadarei Ha’Charedim news site. The rabbi, who received all three doses of coronavirus vaccine, was nevertheless diagnosed...
SciencePosted by
Ladders

Delta virus has already spread days before symptoms show: study

• People infected with the Delta variant are more likely to spread the virus before symptoms have emerged, according to a new study. • People with the Delta variant can transmit it for almost two days before experiencing any symptoms. • You’re twice as likely to be hospitalized with the...
Public HealthWYTV.com

Doctor’s advice on stopping spread of variants like delta

We know now that most of the new coronavirus cases we’re seeing today are this delta strain, something like 93%. It’s highly contagious. The virologists who study these things say it’s hard to tell if this new variant will morph into something even newer. At least we know how to deal with it.
Sciencedeseret.com

Could the delta variant kill the lambda variant?

The lambda variant of the novel coronavirus might not spread widely in the United States because of a problem it will face when it hits the country. Dr. Anna Durbin, a professor in the Department of International Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told Newsweek that the lambda variant will face a major problem because it will be stacked up against the delta variant.
Public Healthmulticare.org

The delta variant: What to know, how to stay healthy

Just as summer winds down, the delta variant, a mutated form of the virus that causes COVID-19, is accelerating across the region, fueling a spike in infections, hospitalizations and deaths. According to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), the delta variant may account for more than 90 percent of COVID-19 cases across the state.

Comments / 0

Community Policy