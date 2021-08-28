Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

15 iconic bars from TV history

By Tai Gooden, Stacker
Lynchburg News and Advance
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some of the most famous watering holes that play key roles in some very famous TV show narratives.

newsadvance.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

A Brief History of the Iconic Tiffany Diamond

The Tiffany Diamond is one of the fine jeweler’s oldest and most recognizable pieces, and now the iconic piece is getting newfound attention in the brand’s latest ad campaign with new faces Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The couple, who signed with Tiffany & Co. last month, appeared in a new ad...
TV & Videosmetv.com

Do you recognize one of the most famous courts in film and TV history?

In 1965, The Addams Family gave us a glimpse of Gomez Addams as a Perry Mason type. The episode was called "The Addams Family in Court", and in it, Gomez refuses to pay a mere $10 fine to get Grandmama out of jail for a violation, instead preferring to defend her case in court, where he insists he never loses.
Chicago, ILPaste Magazine

Exclusive: Documentary Live at Mister Kelly's Examines History of Iconic Chicago Venue

In the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s, one Chicago club was responsible for kickstarting some of the most iconic names in entertainment history. Now, a new documentary intends to shine the spotlight on its rich history. Live at Mister Kelly’s, which shares a name with the Ella Fitzgerald album she recorded there, takes a look at the rise and fall of its titular venue.
TV SeriesJournal Inquirer

Failures have been part of TV history

Now that Mike Richards has become part of TV history — lasting for nine days as host of “Jeopardy,” one of the shortest hosting stints in TV history — several websites thought it would be a good time to list other failures. There were two shows that were canceled after...
DrinksPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The History of the Honey Deuce, the U.S. Open’s Iconic Signature Cocktail

Wimbledon has the Pimm’s Cup. The Kentucky Derby has the Mint Julep. The U.S. Open has the Honey Deuce—Grey Goose, fresh lemonade, raspberry liqueur, all topped with a honeydew melon skewer. Over one million honey deuces have been served at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the past four years alone (that’s three million honeydew melon balls and over 37,000 bottles of Grey Goose, in case you were wondering). Every year, its popularity grows exponentially: there’s been an 88 percent increase in orders from 2015-2019. Simply put: You can’t not get a Honey Deuce (or its non-alcoholic iteration) at the Open.
TV Showsmetv.com

A brief history of how much Mozart's music rocked classic TV

From Lurch playing a sonata on the Addams Family to Winchester blaring his music on the M*A*S*H finale, TV kept Mozart firmly woven in the pop fabric. After The Addams Family theme song ends at the start of the episode "Lurch and His Harpsichord," we see the tall TV butler seated at a piano, playing some Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
TV SeriesComicBook

Peacock Just Added Another Iconic TV Series

We're in a brand new month and that means a fresh wave of new content has arrived on all of the streaming services. A number of hit films and fan-favorites are streaming on Peacock but the NBC Universal streamer just added a major hit that a certain generation of fans will be stoked to binge, all five seasons of the hit 1980s TV series The A-Team. Starring.
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

‘The Good Fight’: Making One of the Most Memorable Credits Sequences in TV History

The opening credits sequence of “The Good Fight” is so distinctive that even the location where it all began can’t quite shake it. When Lawson Deming and an assembled crew returned to Quixote Studios in Los Angeles to film the show’s latest round of exploding objects, they arrived to find there was still proof of their last visit, lodged in a spot high above them. “When we walked onto the stage, we hadn’t been there in two years. We still saw bits of debris embedded in the ceiling from the last time we’d been there. That stuff goes everywhere,” Deming said. For anyone...
San Diego, CAmediapost.com

A Brief History Of Superheroes On TV: Broadening, Diversifying Appeal

Superheroes and sci-fi are more popular than ever, as anyone who attends the giant annual comic-cons in San Diego (July) and New York (October) can attest. They both consistently draw 150,000 attendees or more. There are also numerous smaller comic-con events throughout the country, ranging anywhere from a few thousand …
DrinksPosted by
The Kitchn

For the Best Iced Coffee, Take a Tip From the Bar

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Here at Kitchn, we like iced coffee. A lot. Whether you’re a drink-it-all-year devotee, or a fair- (and warm-) weather fan, you’ve got to admit: Iced coffee is refreshing and delicious. If you want to take your iced coffee game from good to great (and why wouldn’t you?), just head on over to your bar cart.
TV & VideosPosted by
Black Enterprise

LeVar Burton and Iconic Children’s TV Show ‘Reading Rainbow’ Celebrated in New Documentary

Today, the leading premium documentary studio XTR announced Butterfly in the Sky, a feature-length documentary telling the story of Reading Rainbow. The film, which is currently in production, explores the legendary ’80s television program hosted by LeVar Burton that has been notably recognized as a classroom staple. Butterfly in the Sky chronicles the journeys of a handful of broadcasters, educators, filmmakers, and one incredible host who believed television could inspire a lifelong love of reading.
TV & VideosPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Officially Names Its Permanent Hosts

Jeopardy! has officially named Alex Trebek‘s successor. The show has hosted a series of guest hosts since Alex passed away last year. Many celebrities have lobbied for the job, but ultimately executive producer Mike Richards was named new Jeopardy! host. Actress Mayim Bialik, best known for her roles in Blossom...
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘CSI’: Vegas’ Stars William Peterson & Jorja Fox Reveal How They First Reacted When First Getting Call About Show

CSI: Vegas is in production and ready to premiere this fall. The show features a lot of the same characters from CSI. The iconic show ran from 2000 through 2015 with fifteen action-packed seasons. CSI: Vegas serves as a sequel to the series and picks up where CSI left off. Stars William Peterson and Jorja Fox are both returning to the show. Here’s how they reacted when they first got the call:
Environmentshinemycrown.com

Hurricane Ida Rips Through Cardi B’s Atlanta Mansion

Hurricane Ida showed no favorites — taking no favorites as she swept over the east coast, leaving a trail of devastation in her wake. And Cardi B revealed the damage the hurricane did to her Atlanta home. “The storm is no joke,” the rapper wrote as she shared images of...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Drake Name Drops Ayesha Curry on Certified Lover Boy

Watch: Drake Laughs Off Kanye West LEAKING Home Address. Ayesha Curry's name is racing through the Twitter-verse after Drake seemed to name-drop her on his new album. Once the rapper released his anticipated latest album, Certified Lover Boy, on Friday, Sept. 3, fans immediately swarmed social media with their thoughts—and you can bet they didn't miss this mention. On the track "Race My Mind," it sounds like Drake references Steph Curry's wife when he raps, "How I'm supposed to wife you if you ain't Ayesha enough." As expected, Ayesha began trending online as fans' amusing thoughts flooded in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy