Environment

US Forecast

bigrapidsnews.com
 9 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;89;62;72;62;Cooler;SSE;6;75%;38%;4. Albuquerque, NM;88;65;90;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;6;40%;65%;9. Anchorage, AK;55;41;58;44;Partly sunny;SSW;7;52%;11%;3. Asheville, NC;84;63;87;61;Partly sunny;ESE;4;67%;28%;8. Atlanta, GA;88;71;88;71;Partly sunny, humid;SE;6;68%;32%;9. Atlantic City, NJ;89;75;79;74;Heavy p.m. t-storms;E;9;89%;83%;3. Austin, TX;88;73;91;74;A t-storm around;ESE;3;64%;55%;6. Baltimore,...

Michigan Statebigrapidsnews.com

Midland cops named Michigan police of the year

These Midland police officers were honored locally for their brave acts last year. Now, the two officers were awarded for their recent work. Officers Chuck Brown and Tyler Hollingsworth were named Police Officers of the Year by the Police Officers Association of Michigan at the association’s convention which took place on Sept. 2 in Grand Rapids.
Environmentbigrapidsnews.com

Treasured US West trout streams wither amid heat, drought

SARATOGA, Wyo. (AP) — The North Platte River in southern Wyoming has been so low in places lately that a toddler could easily wade across and thick mats of olive-green algae grow in the lazy current. Just over two years ago, workers stacked sandbags to protect homes and fishing cabins...
Michigan Statebigrapidsnews.com

Michigan 47, Western Michigan 14

MICH_Corum 14 pass from McNamara (Moody kick), 10:09. WMU_Jefferson 2 run (Sampson kick), 5:58. MICH_Bell 76 pass from McNamara (Moody kick), 9:18. MICH_Haskins 22 run (Moody kick), 6:18. MICH_FG Moody 20, :06. Third Quarter. MICH_Henning 74 run (run failed), 10:01. Fourth Quarter. MICH_Corum 30 run (Moody kick), 12:58. MICH_Baldwin 69...
Footballbigrapidsnews.com

Maryland 30, West Virginia 24

WVU_L.Brown 20 pass from Doege (Legg kick), 8:50. MD_Demus 66 pass from Tagovailoa (Petrino kick), 7:57. MD_Okonkwo 18 pass from Tagovailoa (Petrino kick), :53. WVU_L.Brown 2 run (Legg kick), :35. Second Quarter. WVU_L.Brown 9 run (Legg kick), 11:30. MD_FG Petrino 21, :27. Fourth Quarter. MD_FG Petrino 25, 9:20. MD_Jarrett 60...
Sportsbigrapidsnews.com

Missouri 34, Central Michigan 24

MIZZ_Badie 12 run (Mevis kick), 14:31. CMU_Sullivan 7 pass from Sirmon (Meeder kick), 12:34. CMU_Nichols 18 run (Meeder kick), 6:08. MIZZ_Badie 30 pass from Bazelak (McKinniss kick), 2:25. MIZZ_FG Mevis 53, :02. Third Quarter. MIZZ_E.Young 32 run (Mevis kick), 1:57. Fourth Quarter. CMU_Sullivan 6 pass from Richardson (Meeder kick), 11:52.

