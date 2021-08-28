Line 3 Protesters Arrested at MN Capitol and in Aitkin County
Minnesota Troopers have removed some demonstrators protesting Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 pipeline project at the state capitol today. Videos posted on social media showed troopers carrying arrested protesters onto a bus as dozens of law enforcement officers surrounded demonstrators. According to a release from the Resist Line 3 Media Collective, six people were arrested. Protesters want Democratic Governor Tim Walz and President Joe Biden to pull permits and shut down the replacement pipeline project.lptv.org
Comments / 1