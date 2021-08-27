Letter: It doesn't seem to matter, you can still get COVID

Last year in the early stages of COVID-19 (before the current paranoia set in), we were told that older folks and those who were overweight or had pre-existing conditions were the most vulnerable to the infection and when vaccines became available, it was decided that those would be first in line for the shots. Since I ticked all of the boxes, I felt it would be prudent to line up when my turn came and so I did. Although I was not necessarily fearful of COVID, having taken the juice, I am now more concerned about it than I ever was of the COVID, itself. Should have researched, but that's on me.