Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, OR

Letter: It doesn't seem to matter, you can still get COVID

NRToday.com
 9 days ago

So, you got your shot, however you can still get COVID. Got your mask on with the shot and you can still get COVID. With the shot and the mask you can still give COVID. With that, what good are the shots and mask as you can still get COVID, though you may lessen the virus.

www.nrtoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcafee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthTemple News

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine does not mean you are immune

I’ve always felt the weight of the world on my shoulders, and that I’m responsible for many things that are out of my control. My anxiety has always told me that everyone and everything depends on me. When I received my second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, I felt like...
Public HealthAnchorage Daily News

Letter: Don’t let partisanship blind you — get your shots

My cousin died recently in a Florida hospital from COVID-19. There aren’t very many of us left, and his loss is devastating. He had the first vaccination, but when it came time for the second, he had been listening to so many scary stories about side effects that he decided not to get it. His sister, a retired RN in New York, urged him to ignore the hogwash and get the second shot, but the misinformation and fear-mongering all around him made him reluctant. He was afraid he might get sick. Now he’s gone.
Public HealthNRToday.com

Letter: Hatefulness will tear the US down faster than any illness

Last year in the early stages of COVID-19 (before the current paranoia set in), we were told that older folks and those who were overweight or had pre-existing conditions were the most vulnerable to the infection and when vaccines became available, it was decided that those would be first in line for the shots. Since I ticked all of the boxes, I felt it would be prudent to line up when my turn came and so I did. Although I was not necessarily fearful of COVID, having taken the juice, I am now more concerned about it than I ever was of the COVID, itself. Should have researched, but that's on me.
Public HealthAnchorage Daily News

Letter: Governor isn’t helping matters

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s COVID-19 press briefing Aug. 26 did more harm than good, in my opinion. His “talk to your doctor first” if you’re considering vaccination sounded like the disclaimer at the end of an erectile dysfunction medication advertisement, only without the sales pitch first. The CDC guidance is readily available to everyone, at anytime, without cost, simply by going to the CDC website.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Believe These COVID Myths

There is a lot of information circulating regarding COVID-19 vaccines, potential off market treatments for the virus and the effectiveness of masks. In fact, many online forums are filled with claims, purportedly backed up with scientific evidence and the endorsement of health experts. However, according to Darren P. Mareiniss, MD, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, some of the information is not only downright wrong, but potentially dangerous. In fact, believing it may prove fatal. Here are 6 dangerous COVID myths currently being propagated and compelling evidence of why you shouldn't believe them. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Congress ignores biology, human nature, and decency in moving to make women draft-eligible

The House Armed Services Committee abused daughters and granddaughters this week by voting that young women should be required to register for the military draft. Four Republicans joined committee Democrats in voting for this provision, already approved in a Senate vote, which should be seen as anathema. In doing so, they subject women to conscription into the horrors of war and, if captured in combat, the abject terror and indecent violations entailed in forcible rape — also with, of course, the possible result that no man can experience, that of pregnancy.
SocietyLakefield Standard

Things I Have Learned: Maybe the stuff doesn’t matter that much

Today’s wisdom: “Nothing so dates a man as to decry the younger generation.” -Adlai Stevenson- My mother recently sent me a link to one of those sites that contains photos of all the trappings of our youth — things about which today’s kids would have no idea. It showed items like baseball cards, eight-track stereos, banana-seat bicycles, flashcubes for our cameras and the like. Each photo took me to a place in my mind where things were comfortable.
Twin Falls, IDTwin Falls Times-News

Letter: I don't get it

I was just in Twin Falls for my dad's memorial. I was reading your article about people using a livestock anti-parasitic medication called ivermectin to treat COVID or prevent COVID. I'm flabbergasted! People say they are afraid of the vaccine because they don't know what's in it or because it's not FDA approved... But then they're willing to use a livestock medication that's like the human equivalent to Roundup. I don't get it!
VietnamNRToday.com

Letter: It's never to early to prepare for trouble

Like you, I'm an intelligent guy. Typically us smarty-pants are concerned about our families safety. Upon reflection though I discovered that my choice to ignore the obvious was so consistently irrelevant as was my decision-making so completely inept that the mere thought of my lack of consciousness for our safety elicits head-shaking. Ultimately, I was done in by a bevy of poor planning, negative actions and bad choices. Even worse, any motivation for execution of concern about these things...nearly killed me, and did kill my German Shepard. Even now I think back about my dismissiveness, and cringe.
Law EnforcementNRToday.com

Letter: I support Hanlin, and my right to choose

I support Sheriff John Hanlin. We are each in charge of our healthcare — he is in charge of law enforcement. Government should have nothing to do with our healthcare besides providing information. What we do with the information is up to us. Worried about the air — get an...
Presidential Electiongoodmenproject.com

The Dilemmas, Complexities, Values, Anxieties and Denial of Many White Voters!

Working-class people matter! This is particularly true as it relates to White working-class people to hear the mainstream media tell it. After his unexpected largely unexpected victory in November 2016 over heavily favored rival, Hillary Clinton, (to be fair, documentary filmmaker, Michael Moore, historian Alan Licthman and a few others predicted his win) current commander-in-chief Donald Trump’s triumph was viewed by many political bloggers, columnists, television pundits and others who reside within the habitually frantic and frenzied sphere of political and journalistic circles, as the result of White working-class anger, fear and resentment.
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: COVID doesn’t care

A comedian I once heard told the story of his dad changing outlets in the house without turning off the circuit breakers. After a couple of shocks, his dad makes the point that he’s almost done. The comedian makes the counter-point to his dad that electricity doesn’t care about the job. I think that’s a relevant analogy in our times. COVID-19 doesn’t care about anything — your age, beliefs, values, political stance, business, children, friends, etc.

Comments / 0

Community Policy