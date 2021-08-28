Cancel
Bruins, Celtics fans among most stressed fanbases in their respective sports, study finds

By Conor Roche
Boston
Boston
 8 days ago

The Celtics have the second-most stressed fans in the NBA, a study found.

Celtics fans are among the most stressed in the NBA. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

There appears to be some angst in the air come wintertime in Boston, particularly with its sports teams in season.

The Bruins’ and Celtics’ fanbases ranked among the most stressed fanbases in the NHL and NBA, respectively, a new BETUS study found. The Bruins’ fanbase is the seventh-most stressed in the NHL while the Celtics’ fanbase is the second-most stressed in the NBA, only trailing the 76ers’ fanbase.

BETUS, an online gambling platform, determined the most stressed fanbases by pulling 100,000 tweets and posts in online forums and ran them through a tool called TensiStrength to determine the level of stress and relaxation. From there, it determined how many of those tweets and posts showed signs of stress.

“Tensions are high for sports fans when it comes to the biggest games in the league, and Reddit and Twitter are safe spaces for them to let off some steam,” the BETUS study read. “Tons of threads are made for people to discuss their thoughts and feelings before, during, and after the games take place.”

For the Celtics, 27% of their fanbase’s posts qualified as stressful, trailing the 76ers’ fanbase by 2%. For the Bruins, 26% of their fanbase’s posts qualified as stressful, trailing the Oilers’ fanbase by 3% for the most stressful in the NHL.

While Red Sox fans aren’t as stressed compared to their MLB counterparts (ranking as the 15th-most stressed MLB fanbase), their stress isn’t far behind Bruins and Celtics fans. Twenty-five percent of posts from the Red Sox’s fanbase were stressful, the data found.

The Patriots’ fanbase is more relaxed compared to the other fanbases in town and in the NFL. Twenty percent of the Patriots fans’ tweets and posts were stressful, which is the third-least stressed in the NFL.

