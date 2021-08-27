Italian meat recall: 862,000 pounds of salami, prosciutto recalled for possible salmonella

Fratelli Beretta USA Inc. is recalling approximately 862,000 pounds of uncured antipasto products for possible salmonella contamination, the latest outbreak linked to deli meat.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the Mount Olive, New Jersey company's recall late Friday for 24-ounce trays of ready-to-eat meat shipped to retailers nationwide. Costco posted a recall for the trays on its website Friday.

The recall comes days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday it was investigating two salmonella outbreaks across 17 states believed to involve Italian-style meats.

The CDC updated its investigation Thursday and linked Fratelli Beretta's vacuum-sealed plastic packages to the outbreak.

The recalled trays include antipasto prosciutto, soppressata, salami and coppa. The products' best by dates range from Aug. 27 through Feb. 11, 2022 and the UPC is 073541305316.

Establishment number “EST. 7543B” is printed on the packaging next to the best by date, the notice said.

Fratelli Beretta President Simone Bocchini said in a letter to Costco members that the recall was issued in an “abundance of caution for consumer's safety, due to possible salmonella exposure.” The letter says consumers should not eat the product and return to their local Costco for a recall.

Fratelli Beretta is recalling 862,000 pounds of uncured antipasto for possible salmonella. Costco sold the trays that include salami and prosciutto. USDA

Salmonella outbreak linked to meats

The CDC had a longer list of meats that people involved in both outbreaks reported eating. That list also included pepperoni. The meats are common in charcuterie assortments.

No deaths have been reported as a result of the outbreaks, but the CDC reported 36 illnesses and 12 hospitalizations between May and late July.

"Some ill people reported eating Fratelli Beretta brand uncured antipasto before they got sick and the traceback investigation confirmed that some of the ill people purchased uncured antipasto trays produced by Fratelli Beretta USA Inc.," the recall notice said.

The USDA classified the announcement as a "Class I" recall and said this is "a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

Additional products could be linked to the outbreak, the USDA said, noting it continues to investigate with the CDC and state and local health agencies.

According to the CDC , California has had the most outbreak cases with seven, followed by Arizona with five, Illinois with four and Ohio with three. Michigan, Minnesota, Texas and Washington each had two cases while Colorado, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin each had one.

Most people who get ill from salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria, according to the CDC. The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Most people recover without treatment.

If you face a higher risk for salmonella, the CDC advises heating all Italian-style meats to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot before eating.

Adults age 65 and up and people with compromised immune systems are considered at high risk for salmonella. The CDC said salmonella can also make children under age 5 very sick.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call Fratelli Beretta USA’s recall hotline at 1-866-918-8738.

