Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Zach Wilson not dressed in final preseason game against Eagles

By Baigen Seawell
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter high hopes that Jets quarterback, Zach Wilson would start in the final preseason game against the Eagles, Mother Nature and Robert Saleh may say otherwise. The weather conditions haven’t been the best this evening. The Saints/Cardinals game was cancelled after Hurricane Ida approaches the gulf and the Jets/Eagles game seems to fair no better with one hell of a rain storm coming down over MetLife Stadium.

fansided.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

138K+
Followers
330K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#The Eagles#Metlife Stadium#American Football#Saints Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Preseason Week 2 Takeaways: There's No Ceiling for Jets' QB Zach Wilson

The best part of NFL preseason football is seeing young players—whether they're high-round draft picks or fighting for roster spots—take the field and really compete for the first time. Potential is easily the most alluring aspect of the game. The idea of those individuals showing what made them so intriguing...
NFLchatsports.com

Ranking Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance & Mac Jones After 2 Preseason Games

NFL Daily brings you our preseason rookie quarterback rankings, presented by Magic Spoon! The healthy and delicious cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/chat. Where will the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance, Mac Jones, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields rank? After the first two games of the NFL preseason we’ve finally seen these rookie quarterbacks in action with their new teams. So far Justin Fields and Zach Wilson have impressed with the Bears and Jets in the first two weeks rejuvenating their fan bases. Mac Jones has been consistent as Trey Lance and Trevor Lawrence have had up and down games.
NFLNew York Post

The aspect of Zach Wilson’s game that has most impressed Robert Saleh

Robert Saleh was not talking about his rookie quarterback’s talent or arm strength. And yet, the Jets coach saying Zach Wilson is “light years ahead” in terms of process was eye-opening. Saleh heaped on the praise after Wilson’s stirring play in Saturday’s preseason win in Green Bay. On Monday, asked...
NFLNFL

Jets QB Zach Wilson throws two TDs in poised second preseason start

Ahead of the New York Jets' second preseason game, coach Robert Saleh said rookie signal-caller Zach Wilson would play one or two more series than the two he saw in his debut last week. On Saturday afternoon, in front of a national audience, Wilson made the most of his increased...
NFLksl.com

Locals in the NFL Preseason: Zach Wilson on full display in Jets' win over Packers

New York Jets' Zach Wilson warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (Matt Ludtke, Associated Press) — AROUND THE SHIELD — AfterZach Wilson hung out with Aaron Rodgers during a pair of combined practices between the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets ahead of Saturday's Week 2 preseason game, the former BYU star looked right at home at historic Lambeau Field against a lagoon of mostly backup Green Bay defenders.
NFLNBC Washington

Preseason Rookie QB Rankings: Mac Jones, Zach Wilson Shine in Week 2

Preseason rookie QB rankings: Jones, Wilson shine in Week 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Week 2 of the NFL preseason is officially in the books. The New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars have all had the chance to evaluate their newest signal-callers.
NFLpff.com

Galina: Breaking down Zach Wilson's fast start in 2021 NFL preseason action

After less-than-stellar reports surfaced out of New York Jets training camp regarding Zach Wilson, one might have thought interceptions would be an inevitability in his preseason outings. That hasn’t quite happened. Instead, Wilson has been superb after two starts in live NFL action. He’s made minimal mistakes, and the Jets...
NFLnewyorkjets.com

Jets QB Zach Wilson Sits Out vs. Eagles but Got Much Accomplished This Summer

There were many TV shots on Friday night of Zach Wilson at MetLife Stadium. Zach talking with fellow quarterbacks Mike White, James Morgan and Josh Johnson, Zach with coordinator Mike LaFleur, Zach tossing the ball to himself. In all of the shots, he was in longsleeved white athletic shirt, slacks...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots: Has Mac Jones outperformed Zach Wilson in preseason so far?

The 2021 NFL Draft class has the makings to be an all-timer as far as the quarterback position is concerned. In the order they were picked, Trevor Lawrence is seen as a generational talent, while each one of Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones could become high-end starters in the league down the road.
NFLNew York Post

Eagles turn up the pressure on Zach Wilson, Jets’ offensive line

Observations from Jets training camp on Tuesday. Rookie receiver Elijah Moore (quad) returned to practice after missing nearly two weeks and connected on a nifty 30-yard sideline route with Zach Wilson. “I was making [the defender] believe I was running a post. As soon as I gave him eyes, he played a little inside, and I knew I had room to go outside. Zach threw a good ball, and I kept my feet in,” Moore said.
NFLchatsports.com

Jets' Zach Wilson trusts the process of game preparation

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Zach Wilson believes you can’t prepare enough. He has a very detailed and specific routine and system that he uses to get ready for each practice and game. It started when he was at BYU. It involves film being cut up in a certain order, information...

Comments / 0

Community Policy