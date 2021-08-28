Zach Wilson not dressed in final preseason game against Eagles
After high hopes that Jets quarterback, Zach Wilson would start in the final preseason game against the Eagles, Mother Nature and Robert Saleh may say otherwise. The weather conditions haven’t been the best this evening. The Saints/Cardinals game was cancelled after Hurricane Ida approaches the gulf and the Jets/Eagles game seems to fair no better with one hell of a rain storm coming down over MetLife Stadium.fansided.com
