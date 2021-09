Mexican immigration officials stopped and physically beat a migrant caravan on its way to the U.S., several videos posted to Twitter on Thursday show. Officials from the Mexican National Guard, suited up in riot gear and carrying large plastic shields, joined others from the Mexican National Institute of Migration and attacked migrants traveling as part of a caravan reportedly headed for the U.S., video shows. Migrants were recorded running away and screaming as officials forced them into white National Institute of Migration vans.