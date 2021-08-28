Proof of vaccination now required for US Open ticket holders

US Open spectators now must show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to attend matches, a change made less than 72 hours before the tennis tournament starts.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced Friday that the New York City mayor's office decided to require proof of vaccination to go into Arthur Ashe Stadium, the main arena at the National Tennis Center.

The USTA then opted to extend that rule to cover all ticket-holders who are 12 and older and enter the grounds during the two-week Grand Slam tournament that begins Monday. The event is returning to 100% capacity after all fans were banned from attending a year ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A CDC vaccination card - or a photo or photocopy - are among the acceptable ways of proving vaccination.

Earlier in the week, the USTA said spectators would not be required to wear masks or show proof of their vaccination status to attend matches at the US Open.

"The goal is not to prevent all cases of COVID. The goal, really, is to be certain that we don't have an outbreak of COVID that's going to be unusual or that we would regret," Dr. Brian Hainline, a USTA first vice president and member of its medical advisory group, said on a conference call with reporters on Wednesday.

Fueled by the highly contagious delta variant of the virus, new reported cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have topped 150,000 a day, the highest level since late January.

- CDC vaccination card (a photo or photocopy of the card is also acceptable

- NYC Vaccination record or other official immunication record from within or outside the U.S., including from your health care provider. A photo or photocopy of this card is also acceptable. If you are unable to get this record, call 311.

NYC COVID Safe App: You can upload to this app a photo of your CDC vaccination card or other official record, along with your photo ID.

Excelsior Pass (or Excelsior Pass Plus). To use this app, you will need the phone number or email address associated with your NYC vaccination record. If you are unable to use this app, try one of the other options listed above.

The USTA announced they will be putting in extra measures to expedite entrance.

The U.S. Open begins on August 30. The Women's Finals will take place on September 11, and the Men's Finals will take place on September 12.

