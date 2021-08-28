Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Proof of vaccination now required for US Open ticket holders

Posted by 
ABCNY
ABCNY
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qdKYR_0bfIo0TU00

US Open spectators now must show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to attend matches, a change made less than 72 hours before the tennis tournament starts.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced Friday that the New York City mayor's office decided to require proof of vaccination to go into Arthur Ashe Stadium, the main arena at the National Tennis Center.

The USTA then opted to extend that rule to cover all ticket-holders who are 12 and older and enter the grounds during the two-week Grand Slam tournament that begins Monday. The event is returning to 100% capacity after all fans were banned from attending a year ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A CDC vaccination card - or a photo or photocopy - are among the acceptable ways of proving vaccination.

Earlier in the week, the USTA said spectators would not be required to wear masks or show proof of their vaccination status to attend matches at the US Open.

"The goal is not to prevent all cases of COVID. The goal, really, is to be certain that we don't have an outbreak of COVID that's going to be unusual or that we would regret," Dr. Brian Hainline, a USTA first vice president and member of its medical advisory group, said on a conference call with reporters on Wednesday.

Fueled by the highly contagious delta variant of the virus, new reported cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. have topped 150,000 a day, the highest level since late January.

Ticket holders can bring one of the following as proof of vaccination:

- CDC vaccination card (a photo or photocopy of the card is also acceptable

- NYC Vaccination record or other official immunication record from within or outside the U.S., including from your health care provider. A photo or photocopy of this card is also acceptable. If you are unable to get this record, call 311.

NYC COVID Safe App: You can upload to this app a photo of your CDC vaccination card or other official record, along with your photo ID.

Excelsior Pass (or Excelsior Pass Plus). To use this app, you will need the phone number or email address associated with your NYC vaccination record. If you are unable to use this app, try one of the other options listed above.

The USTA announced they will be putting in extra measures to expedite entrance.

The U.S. Open begins on August 30. The Women's Finals will take place on September 11, and the Men's Finals will take place on September 12.

ALSO READ | Uncertainty still swirling as NYC students set to head back to school

It is a different tune at this year's back-to-school party in East New York.

----------

* More Queens news

*
Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open Tennis#U S Open#Tennis Tournament#Us Open#Usta#Cdc#Covid#The Women S Finals#The Men S Finals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
New York City, NYkion546.com

US Open COVID protocols changed: Fans need vaccination proof

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Open spectators now must show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to attend matches. That is a change to the protocols made less than 72 hours before the tennis tournament starts. The U.S. Tennis Association announced Friday that the New York City mayor’s office decided to require proof of vaccination to go into Arthur Ashe Stadium. That is the main arena at the National Tennis Center. The USTA extended that rule to cover all ticket-holders who are 12 and older and enter the grounds during the two-week Grand Slam tournament that begins Monday.
Charlotte, NCWBTV

Charlotte bar to require proof of vaccine to attend events

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte bar will now require proof of a COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend all shows and events. That’s the announcement the owners of Petra’s made on their Facebook page Tuesday. The proof of vaccination is in addition to a valid ID. Petra’s managers said...
TennisPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Osaka tosses racket, loses US Open match to Fernandez, 18

NEW YORK — (AP) — Naomi Osaka smacked her racket against Arthur Ashe Stadium’s court. Moments later, she chucked her equipment, sending it bouncing and skidding halfway to the net. Then came a full-on spike near the baseline. Osaka’s game was off. Her composure was gone. By the end, the...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthSHAPE

What Is the Mu Variant of COVID-19?

These days, it seems as if you can't scan the news without seeing a COVID-19-related headline. And while the highly contagious Delta variant is still very much on everyone's radar, it seems there's another variant that global health experts are monitoring. (Related: What Is the C.1.2 COVID-19 Variant?) The B.1.621...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Don't Eat This One Kind of Meat Right Now, CDC Warns

There's nothing like a charcuterie plate that's piled up with everything from prosciutto to parmesan, mustard to mortadella, and grapes to gouda. But before you dive into a spread at your next dinner party or at a summer barbecue this weekend, you need to know about the latest food-related outbreak that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating, especially if you're over 65. Read on to find out which Italian-style meats you need to steer clear of at the moment, according to the CDC—or at least, prepare in a very specific way.
Public HealthNews Break

Be Aware of the New Symptoms for Delta Variant of Covid-19

As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be. The report released by the CDC on August 27 indicates that...
Texas StateNews Break

A Deadly Parasite Has Been Found In Texas

According to the CDC, the parasite (named Naegleria Fowleri) causes a brain infection and has been found in Texas, California, and other warm states. After swimming in central Texas, Laci and John's 10-year-old daughter Lily developed a fever and headache. But after doctors ran several tests, they discovered her symptoms were caused by a brain-eating amoeba (parasite) named Naegleria Fowleri. Sadly, Lily passed away in a Fort-Worth hospital a week later.
Healthlc.org

The Mandates Are Inhumane

“I just want to cry every day,” writes a New York nurse who now lives in constant pain and vertigo as a result of taking the jab her hospital mandated. Yesterday, a doctor friend of mine informed me that one of her colleagues succumbed to pressure, got the shot and died.
New York City, NYcbslocal.com

No Masks Or Proof Of Vaccination Required For US Open Fans

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Masks will not be required when the US Open tennis tournament gets underway next week in Flushing Meadows, Queens. Fans won’t need to mask up or show proof of vaccination to attend. “The goal is not to prevent all cases of COVID. The goal, really, is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy