Giants sign Jordyn Peters

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Giants filled an open roster spot on Friday by bringing back a player who was with the team earlier this summer. The team announced the signing of defensive back Jordyn Peters. Peters signed with the Giants in mid-July and was let go on August 13. Peters initially signed with...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

