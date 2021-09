This is a rush transcript of "Special Report with Bret Baier" on September 1, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. JOE LIEBERMAN, FORMER CONNECTICUT SENATOR: I'm disappointed and I think we're all going to pay for it, first of all, the people of Afghanistan. But we, too, because there's no question, notwithstanding all the sweet talk from some of the Taliban leaders, that's not who they are. They are a radical Islamist terrorist group, and they're going to welcome other radical Islamist terrorist groups to Afghanistan who will aim to strike us from there as Al-Qaeda did on 9/11. It's just tragic and totally unnecessary.