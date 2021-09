Fine art curator Island Art Galleries made its debut at Ala Moana Center on Sunday with a weeklong feature gallery called "Window to Vietnam." The local, family-run company owned by Jeff Liu opened in a 2,200-square-foot space between Neiman Marcus and Cartier near the center court on the Ala Moana second level that was formerly a Diane von Furstenberg boutique. It will feature both international and local artists.