Wilkinsburg, PA

Bus accident in Wilkinsburg sends two to hospital

By Nick Horwat
Posted by 
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 8 days ago

A pair of people have been transported to the hospital following an accident involving a school bus. The school bus was full of students, none of which were sent to the hospital.

