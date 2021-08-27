Cancel
Pontoon Beach, IL

Rubber mulch manufacturer expands to Metro East industrial park

By Steph Kukuljan
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePONTOON BEACH — IMC Outdoor Living, which produces rubber mulch and other products, is expanding to a new warehouse in the Metro East. The Maryland Heights-based company inked a deal for nearly 326,000 square feet of space to house and distribute its products at Gateway Tradeport, a 600-acre industrial park in Pontoon Beach. IMC, a division of Pittsburgh-based Liberty Tire Recycling, will keep its facility in Godfrey, according to a release.

www.stltoday.com

