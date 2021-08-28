Nintendo Minute Takes on Co-Op in WarioWare: Get It Together!

The Far Cry franchise has built its reputation on a handful of key pillars. Each game is a first-person shooter set in a vast and explorable open-world, the villains often take center stage thanks to their charismatic personalities, and the plot twists reshape player’s thoughts about their allies and antagonists. The most recent entries, Far Cry 5 and New Dawn, strayed from that path, focusing more on an open-ended plot with little direction in 5 and incorporating more RPG mechanics into New Dawn. Far Cry 6 aims to bring the franchise back to the Far Cry 3 and 4 era, focusing more on the plot, the shooting and the main villain, but still including some RPG aspects. We had a chance to play five hours of Far Cry 6, giving us a chance to dive into the upcoming title. Can the game deliver the thrills and chills of older Far Cry games while incorporating modern-day Ubisoft mechanics or is the game already buckling under the pressure?