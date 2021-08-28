Severe Weather Statement issued for Cerro Gordo, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 19:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Iowa. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cerro Gordo; Worth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR EASTERN WORTH AND NORTHERN CERRO GORDO COUNTIES At 733 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Manly, or near Mason City, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Worth and northern Cerro Gordo Counties, including the following locations... Kensett, Plymouth, Northwood Municipal, Rock Falls, Grafton, Bolan, Fertile and Hanlontown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH