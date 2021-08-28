Special Weather Statement issued for Thayer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 19:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Thayer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Thayer County through 815 PM CDT At 734 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hubbell, or 14 miles northeast of Belleville, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gilead and Alexandria. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH