Mecosta County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mecosta, Newaygo by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 20:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mecosta; Newaygo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NEWAYGO AND NORTHWESTERN MECOSTA COUNTIES At 835 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Big Rapids, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Big Rapids... Paris... Hawkins HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Howell County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Howell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Howell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL HOWELL COUNTY At 717 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Plains, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include West Plains HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
