Torrance County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Torrance by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 17:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Torrance The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Torrance County in central New Mexico * Until 945 PM MDT. * At 635 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving slowly towards the northeast. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Willard.

alerts.weather.gov

