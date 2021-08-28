Severe Weather Statement issued for Mecosta, Newaygo by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-27 20:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mecosta; Newaygo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN NEWAYGO AND NORTHWESTERN MECOSTA COUNTIES At 835 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Big Rapids, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Big Rapids... Paris... Hawkins HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
