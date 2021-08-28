Salty’s Barbecue stays on call to help feed firefighters

As the French Fire continues here in Kern County, one local restaurant believes it takes a village to help law enforcement fight the fires.

“My heart is to serve and to be able to give back to the community that has given us so much,” said Salty’s Barbecue owner Jeff Salters.

Salters said they’re one of the many community restaurants that help keep Kern County firefighters stay fed whenever they're needed to fight wildfires.

“We’re on an emergency call list for the fire department, when they get a big fire that breaks out, they need to feed guys and they need them quick,” said Salters.

When the French Fire first broke out, that’s exactly what they did.

“That was the case last week. We were called Thursday morning and that afternoon, we had meals for 300 guys out at the fire to help them through,” said Salters.

No matter the time of day, Salters said they do what they can to help.

“We’re one of the restaurants that get that phone call. We’ve had them in the middle of the night, we’ve had them first thing in the morning for that afternoon,” said Salters.

It takes the entire team to make it happen.

“Our guys, I call them up and say, 'Hey guys ,we got a fire to order, let's jump in,' and then everybody comes in and steps up and works overtime. Whatever we got to take to get the food out and get it up to them,” said Salters.

He said he knows their job isn’t easy, so it's rewarding to assist in any way they can.

“It just makes you feel good because you understand what they’re going through. It’s a tough time. It’s a 24/7 gig for those guys,” said Salters.

It’s a rare chance to be able to help the people who put their lives on the line for the community.

“You call they run, so here’s an opportunity for them to call and for us to run, so that’s a great opportunity, makes you feel good,” said Salters.