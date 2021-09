Scott jumps the line on Turner & Hooch Season 1 Episode 7, “To Serve and Pawtect,” and snags himself a case where he gets to be the Deputy in Charge. I love how this storyline ties back into Turner & Hooch Season 1 Episode 1, “Forever and A Dog,” where Scott and Jessica have a conversation about how he’s new on the job. “To Serve and Pawtect” shows that Scott still has a lot to learn, but thankfully, he comes to that conclusion on his own.