Texas State

Why Texas Fans Should Be Optimistic About the Receiving Corps This Season

By Zach Dimmitt
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 9 days ago
After about seven months of waiting, the Texas Longhorns will kick-off the 2021 season at home next Saturday, Sept. 4, against the No. 23 ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. Per usual, the long offseason brought with it a lot of questions surrounding the new-look Longhorns under Steve Sarkisian.

Most of these questions, and rightfully so, were focused on the back-and-forth starting QB battle between Casey Thompson and Hudson Card. Recent reports have said the team is leaning towards Card, but anything can happen.

So, what about the receivers they could be throwing to?

Chip Brown of Horns247 reported on Friday that the offensive pecking order seems to be falling into place in anticipation for the season opener. Here's a look at the starting receivers.

Wide Receiver (X) - Xavier Worthy, FR.

Wide Receiver (Z) - Joshua Moore, JR.

Wide Receiver (Slot) - Jordan Whittington, Soph.

The wide receiver core heading into this season is relatively young, with little significant game experience from last season with the exception of Joshua Moore. The rest of the pass-catchers either haven't broken out yet or are just now fixing to see their first college football action in the coming weeks.

This is a change for Texas compared to the reliable receiving corps from the past few seasons. The Longhorns have a fair number of former receivers currently in the NFL or in the process of making a 53-man roster.

Former star wideouts Collin Johnson and Devin Duvernay experienced great success as rookies last season, while standouts Tarik Black and Lil'Jordan Humphrey are in the midst of fighting for a roster spot.

Despite being unproven, talent isn't an issue with this years' receiving group. There's plenty of that and more to go around, but proving they can be relied on will be key in a crucial season for the program that lost the next three leading receivers behind Moore last season (Brennan Eagles, Jake Smith, and Tarik Black).

Let's take a quick look at each receiver that is expected to see significant playing time in 2021.

Joshua Moore

As previously mentioned, Moore is the most experienced receiver for Texas headed into the season. He led the team last year with 30 catches for 472 yards and nine touchdowns.

Moore fits into the Devonta Smith role that Sarkisian implemented as Alabama's offensive coordinator last season. He'll split out wide and will use his elusive open-field ability to provide consistent chain-moving for this offense. Moore should see a huge increase to his already impressive production this season under the offensive-minded Sarkisian.

Xavier Worthy

Worthy has been one of the most impressive standouts throughout summer practice. Even as a true freshman, he's already been showcasing how game-changing his speed can be for this team. Worthy has the type of second gear that can take the top off of a secondary and it's exactly the kind of ability this offense needs.

With most of the opposing defenses' focus likely on Bijan Robinson, Worthy could find monster success on play-action passes that will allow him to beat his man one-on-one. Don't be surprised if he becomes a popular name amongst college football fans throughout the season.

Jordan Whittington

Whittington has had an up and down career as a Longhorn. He was originally recruited as a running back for 2019 but missed the entire season with a groin injury. Last season, he saw some positive production, catching 21 passes for 206 yards in five games.

The major obstacle for Whittington will be the ability to stay on the field. Injures have plagued him the past two years, but he has the potential to be a reliable short-yardage and bubble screen threat due to his former experience as a running back. If healthy, he could be a candidate to lead the team in receptions.

Marcus Washinton

Entering his junior year, Washington is fixing to be a potential goal-line threat in Sarkisian's offense. He's a raw talent that has all the physical tools to be productive as an outside receiver this season.

The issue with Washington is the lack of playing time he's received during his two years on the Forty Acres. He's only caught seven passes for 89 yards and a touchdown in his career, but things could be looking up in 2021. In recent Texas practices, Washington has been a consistent target for both Thompson and Card. He's one of the tallest receivers on the team and should see a solid number of looks in the red zone.

Troy Omeire

Omerie is one of the most physically gifted athletes in this years' receiving group. His impressive frame and length bring some versatility to the position, as he could potentially play at any spot on the field.

Unfortunately, Omerie's suffered a torn ACL during a preseason scrimmage last season, preventing him from ever seeing the field. To make matters worse, he reaggravated the injury last week during practice. Once he gets healthy, Omerie could be one of the team's leading receivers for this season.

