Judge Blocks Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Mask Mandate Ban

Antiabortion groups in Texas say they’re already following up on tip-offs from members of the public who are reporting those who are pregnant for possible violations of the extreme abortion ban brought in this week. The Washington Post reported that Texas Right to Life, one of the antiabortion groups that helped to pass the radical law, has set up a site where people can anonymously snitch on anyone who is potentially violating the ban. Legislative director of the group, John Seago, said tips had already started to come in, but none have been received that suggest clinics are continuing to carry out illegal abortions. “As far as we can tell, everyone is complying with the law on the industry side, so there is no aiding and abetting happening,” said Seago. Anyone in Texas now has the right to sue individuals involved with providing or facilitating an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy—before many even know they’re pregnant.