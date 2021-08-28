Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great Falls, MT

WWII veteran takes a "Dream Flight" in Great Falls

By Lindsey Stenger
Posted by 
KRTV News
KRTV News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VwPZH_0bfIgtDA00

Bob Nebel and H.T. Murphy, veterans of World War II, got to relive some memories in Great Falls on Friday - with Nebel then soaring high in a "dream flight."

Nebel, now 97 years old, was a gunman for the Navy, and Murphy, 99, was a fighter pilot - different duties, but never too far apart. Fast forward a few decades and the men are inseparable, which is why it only seemed right to have this experience together.

As for how Friday's flight came to be?

Nebel's daughter in-law Denise explained, “My daughter actually heard about it on the radio in Bozeman, and I made a few calls, but they wanted us to come all the way to Bozeman with Bob. Well, Bob is 99 years old, so I just left it at that and kind of forgot about it, but then one day I got a call that they were rerouting the plane to Great Falls, asked them about Bob’s friend H.T. and asked if he could fly.”

And it didn’t take much convincing to get the guys out to see the plane. The war had some horrific memories, but today was full of love, support, and remembering their service and the good times.

Although Murphy opted out of the flight itself, Nebel had enough enjoyment for the both of them.

Murphy was content with both feet on the ground and touring the plane.

“It’s been great to watch their faces light up, even the little grin that Bob had when they landed, It makes it all worth it,” said volunteer pilot Ryan Weir.

And after a morning full of excitement the boys-at-heart headed back for their afternoon nap, living just just doors away from each other.

Visit the Dream Flights website for more information, including this overview:

  • Dream Flights is dedicated to honoring military veterans and seniors with the adventure of a lifetime: a flight in a Boeing Stearman biplane. As we make these heroes wishes come true, our Dream Flights inspire them to share their stories. We collect, preserve and share those stories of how they survived through times of great strife to remind us of our shared humanity, our connection to each other and the value of listening. Our Dream Flights close the generation gap and open us up to a clearer understanding of ourselves and our world.

Comments / 1

KRTV News

KRTV News

1K+
Followers
487
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
Great Falls, MT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Military Veterans#Navy#Dream Flights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
Great Falls, MTPosted by
KRTV News

Coming up: "Drool In The Pool" in Great Falls

"Drool in the Pool," the annual event for dogs to splash around with their fellow puppers, is scheduled for Thursday, August 26, at the Electric City Water Park. The event will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and costs $5 per dog. Great Falls Park & Recreation says it is for socialized dogs only, and that all dogs must have current proof of vaccinations.
PoliticsPosted by
KRTV News

Little Shell Tribe postpones annual pow wow

The Little Shell Tribe announced recently that it has postponed its annual pow wow that had been scheduled for August 27-29. With great sadness we must announce the postponement of the Annual Little Shell Tribal Pow wow set for August 27th, 28th, and 29th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy