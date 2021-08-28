Buxton back from IL: 'Can't be any happier'
MINNEAPOLIS -- Byron Buxton's left hand is still a little sore, but he'll happily manage that soreness if it means he can finally put on a Twins uniform again. A little more than two months after he sustained a broken left hand on a hit-by-pitch on June 21, Buxton was activated from the 10-day injured list for Friday's series opener against the Brewers, hitting leadoff and playing center field in manager Rocco Baldelli's lineup. Mitch Garver went to the 10-day IL with lower back tightness in a corresponding move.www.mlb.com
