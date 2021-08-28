80s return this weekend

80-degree temperatures return this weekend, Saturday being the warmer of the two days, but both days promise plenty of sunshine. We may see some elevated wildfire smoke or haze entering from wildfire burning in the central Washington Cascades. Air quality should remain good across most of the area despite any smoke.

Here's a look at our modeled smoke forecast:

A weak weather system moves through on Monday kicking up some clouds and bringing cooler temperatures for the start of next week. It's possible parts of the area- mostly the Coast Range and Cascades squeeze out some light rain or drizzle. So we'll close out the month of August on a slightly cooler-than-average note.

Warmer weather and full sunshine return by the middle of next week. An early look toward Labor Day weekend points to a warm dry holiday weekend ahead.

Have a great weekend, stay safe, and take good care of one another.

Chris McGinness

KGW Meteorologist

