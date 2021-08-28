DOJ awards FIFA, other soccer governing bodies more than $200M following corruption investigation

In March 2020, NBC Brian Williams was criticized for a simple math error while discussing Bloomberg on MSNBC. “Bloomberg spent $500 million on ads. The U.S. population is 327 million. He could have given each American $1 million and still have money left over, I feel like a $1 million check would be life-changing for people. Yet he wasted it all on ads and STILL LOST,” Williams read, quoting a Twitter user’s post.