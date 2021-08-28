Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McKenzie, McLean, Mountrail by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 19:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McKenzie; McLean; Mountrail A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MCLEAN...EAST CENTRAL MCKENZIE AND SOUTHEASTERN MOUNTRAIL COUNTIES At 732 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of New Town, or 29 miles south of Stanley, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Van Hook Park and Parshall. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH