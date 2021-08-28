Special Weather Statement issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Madison County through 900 PM EDT At 833 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Anderson, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Madison County, including the following locations... Country Club Heights, Edgewood, River Forest, Woodlawn Heights, Chesterfield and Pendleton. This includes Interstate 69 between mile markers 221 and 230. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH