Buffalo, NY

Missing: Buffalo Police attempting to locate 23-year-old man

2 On Your Side
 8 days ago
A 23-year-old man, Justin Alves, has gone missing, and Buffalo Police are asking for help in finding him.

Police say Alves could be in the Canalside area or near the downtown Buffalo library. He went missing from the 100 block of Maple Street, north of the 33 and Goodell Street.

Alves has a history of mental illness, police said. He is listed as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weights 214 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and red sweatpants.

Buffalo Police say anyone who has seen Alves or who has information on his whereabouts should immediately call 911.

#Canalside#Mental Illness#Buffalo Police
