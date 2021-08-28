N.C. A&T celebrates five-year partnership with Corning and the inaugural class of Corning Scholars
This morning, Corning Incorporated and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University celebrated their five-year partnership and Corning’s inaugural scholars program in the Deese Ballroom. The partnership provides several opportunities for students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and education. Funding will be given to students in the following...ncatregister.com
Comments / 0