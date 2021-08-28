Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greensboro, NC

N.C. A&T celebrates five-year partnership with Corning and the inaugural class of Corning Scholars

By Jamille Whitlow
ncatregister.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning, Corning Incorporated and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University celebrated their five-year partnership and Corning’s inaugural scholars program in the Deese Ballroom. The partnership provides several opportunities for students in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and education. Funding will be given to students in the following...

ncatregister.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Princeville, NC
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Education
City
Fayetteville, NC
City
Reidsville, NC
City
Durham, NC
City
Wilmington, NC
City
Tarboro, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Goldsboro, NC
City
Selma, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A T#N C A T#Hbcu#Automotive Life Sciences#Deese College#Upper Marlboro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...

Comments / 0

Community Policy