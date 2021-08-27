Cancel
NFL

Panthers highlights: DE Brian Burns picks off Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins

By Anthony Rizzuti
 8 days ago
The Carolina Panthers offense may still be painfully boring this preseason, but at least the other side of the ball is pretty exciting so far.

That excitement continued with its top dog, defensive end Brian Burns, cleaning up on a tipped ball for interception at the end of the first quarter. Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt couldn’t secure the short pass from quarterback Dwayne Haskins, and Burns had no qualms showing him how it’s done.

And some more excitement for you . . .

Panthers vs. Steelers: Photos from their long preseason history

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

